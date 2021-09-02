Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.55

Shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.55 and traded as high as C$4.48. Neo Lithium shares last traded at C$4.48, with a volume of 257,202 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from C$4.20 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.03. The stock has a market cap of C$633.23 million and a PE ratio of 49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 31.20 and a current ratio of 31.24.

In other Neo Lithium news, Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 14,000 shares of Neo Lithium stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$40,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$438,000.

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

