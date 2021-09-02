Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.50

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.50 and last traded at $81.36, with a volume of 158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.99.

The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a current ratio of 73.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.09.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $379,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,927 shares of company stock valued at $6,148,164. Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Nelnet in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Nelnet by 180.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nelnet by 43.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nelnet Company Profile (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

