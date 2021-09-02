nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NCNO stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 948,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.66. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.16.

In other news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $360,347.70. Following the sale, the executive now owns 81,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,259.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $315,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,608 shares of company stock worth $6,574,485 in the last ninety days. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

