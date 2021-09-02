nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Raised to $97.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.16.

NCNO stock opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average is $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a PE ratio of -114.63. nCino has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $763,212.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,336.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $385,139.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,765.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 87.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in nCino by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 3,418.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

