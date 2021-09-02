nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Posts Earnings Results

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a PE ratio of -114.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.66. nCino has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

In other news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $763,212.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,336.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock worth $6,574,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.16.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

