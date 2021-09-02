nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Posts Earnings Results

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NCNO stock opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a PE ratio of -114.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.66. nCino has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95.
In other news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $763,212.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,336.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock worth $6,574,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.
NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.16.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
