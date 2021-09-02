nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NCNO shares. G.Research raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.16.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $63,140.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,775.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $763,212.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,336.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

