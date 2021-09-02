nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.09. nCino has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

In related news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,254,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 128,675 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,069.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $763,212.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,336.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485 over the last 90 days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.16.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

