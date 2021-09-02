Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Short Interest Down 17.0% in August

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 191,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NAVB stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.62. 331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,544. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.08.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.92% and a negative net margin of 1,303.10%. Analysts predict that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm G. Witter bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 73,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $58,000. 6.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

