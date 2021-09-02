NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Katie Murray Acquires 69 Shares of Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray bought 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £148.35 ($193.82).

Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NatWest Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43).

On Wednesday, July 28th, Katie Murray acquired 74 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($196.26).

On Tuesday, June 29th, Katie Murray bought 73 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($196.47).

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 212.70 ($2.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.30 ($2.90). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 207.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 199.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

NWG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 275 ($3.59).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.