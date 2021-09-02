Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $113 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.80 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.250 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.01 million, a P/E ratio of 658.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $115.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,096.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natus Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 612.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

