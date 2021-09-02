National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.050-$4.150 EPS.

NYSE NFG opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFG. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

