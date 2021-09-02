National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$105.39.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$99.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$62.50 and a one year high of C$101.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.