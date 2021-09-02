Nathan Zommer Sells 2,500 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total transaction of $662,200.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97.

On Thursday, June 10th, Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $355,124.04.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,593. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $289.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

