Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $1,639,843.68 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 13,539 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $1,639,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Jonathan Sheena sold 4,320 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $524,275.20.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $164,700.64.

On Friday, July 9th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,547 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $671,187.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,369 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $166,292.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 201 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $23,631.57.

On Friday, June 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total transaction of $187,127.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Sheena sold 11,670 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $1,180,070.40.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,034 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $106,088.40.

Natera stock traded up $3.39 on Wednesday, reaching $121.82. 537,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,398. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.41.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Natera by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natera by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRA. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

