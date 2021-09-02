Napster Group (LON:NAPS) Trading Down 1.8%

Napster Group PLC (LON:NAPS) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Approximately 2,425,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.32. The company has a market cap of £35.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00.

About Napster Group (LON:NAPS)

MelodyVR Group PLC develops a music platform that allows users to experience music performances in virtual reality primarily in the United Kingdom. The company delivers virtual reality music experiences and original content to music fans via the MelodyVR music platform, a free-to-download app currently available on iOs and Android smartphones and virtual reality devices; and live-streaming performances in virtual reality.

