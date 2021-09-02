Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in August

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXTTF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Namaste Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.

Get Namaste Technologies alerts:

About Namaste Technologies

Namaste Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of cannabis e-commerce platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Namaste Vapes, Australian Vaporizers, CannMart, Namaste MD, Findify, and Corporate & Other. It offers vaporizers, glassware, accessories, cannabidiol products, and medical cannabis.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Namaste Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Namaste Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.