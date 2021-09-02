Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading Down 2.8%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 69,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 123,719,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAKD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Naked Brand Group by 7,454.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Naked Brand Group by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 217,914 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Naked Brand Group by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 469,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 298,389 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

