Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Down to $0.67

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.67, but opened at $0.65. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 58,829 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAKD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Naked Brand Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Naked Brand Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Naked Brand Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.