Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona Sells 1,978 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $44,880.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $505,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $60,399.75.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.86.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 775,758 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after acquiring an additional 597,216 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $8,218,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,893,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

