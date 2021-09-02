Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,235 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,993. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Deluxe in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.