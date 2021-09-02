Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 508 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after acquiring an additional 48,607 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,005 shares of company stock worth $5,622,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $4.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $294.67. 8,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,327. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.