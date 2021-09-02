Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 10,047 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Five Below worth $19,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.19.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVE stock traded up $3.24 on Wednesday, hitting $216.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,105. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.43 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.