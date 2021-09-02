Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,442 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $84.79. 81,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,203,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.78. The firm has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

