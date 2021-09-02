Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,913 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $13,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Miller Industries during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 321.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter worth $205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MLR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.75. 52 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,865. The firm has a market cap of $419.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.00. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

