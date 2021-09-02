Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,746 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $22,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $39.94. 1,095,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,957. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

