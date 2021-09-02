Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 2,553 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Rapid7 worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Rapid7 by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 19,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,635,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,549 shares in the company, valued at $20,701,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,370,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,531,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,137 shares of company stock worth $5,840,340. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPD stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.17. 2,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.73 and a 1 year high of $123.39.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

