MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,474 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,046.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

