MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,846,000 after buying an additional 92,630 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,800,226,000 after purchasing an additional 92,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,202,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $842.17 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $850.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $750.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $668.54. The stock has a market cap of $353.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

