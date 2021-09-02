MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $347,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $157,039,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,927 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $91,062,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $38,760,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $82.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

