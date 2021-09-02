MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 300.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter.

JKD opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.98. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $122.90 and a one year high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

