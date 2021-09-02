MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 174 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cigna by 30.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 8.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cigna by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,137 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Cigna by 77.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cigna by 26.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Truist cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.74.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $211.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

