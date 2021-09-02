Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.090-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.06 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.64.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $243.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.43. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $149.81 and a 1 year high of $244.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

