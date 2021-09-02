Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $244.90

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $244.90 and last traded at $244.22, with a volume of 1067066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $244.56.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

