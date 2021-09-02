Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSI traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.43. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.81 and a 1-year high of $244.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Citigroup raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

