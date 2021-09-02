Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Sets New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and last traded at GBX 1,500 ($19.60), with a volume of 2975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,450 ($18.94).

Specifically, insider Lucy Tilley bought 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) per share, for a total transaction of £297.60 ($388.82). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, with a total value of £1,595 ($2,083.88). In the last three months, insiders have bought 301 shares of company stock worth $409,615.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,313.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of £765.40 million and a P/E ratio of 60.17.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

