MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

MOR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,431. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 68.05%. The company had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 51.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

