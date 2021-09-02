Morgan Stanley Sells 492,326 Shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) by 37.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 823,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,326 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Puxin were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Puxin during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Puxin during the first quarter worth about $53,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Puxin during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Puxin by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 945,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 59,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Puxin during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Puxin stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Puxin Limited has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.

