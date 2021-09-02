Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Gannett worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gannett by 14.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Gannett by 17.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Gannett by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Gannett by 34.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Gannett by 38.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

GCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

GCI opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $931.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $804.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

