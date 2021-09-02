Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVN stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

