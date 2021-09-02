Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 98.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,910 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth $714,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA).

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.