MoonTrust Trading 7.7% Lower This Week (MNTT)

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One MoonTrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $14,588.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00065164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00133463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00156605 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.89 or 0.07648448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,432.89 or 1.00157938 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.16 or 0.00798623 BTC.

MoonTrust Coin Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

Buying and Selling MoonTrust

