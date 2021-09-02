MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.42 Million

Analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce sales of $182.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.50 million and the highest is $182.98 million. MongoDB reported sales of $138.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $780.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.50 million to $784.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $968.05 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.88.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $10,602,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,982,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,974 shares of company stock valued at $80,899,818 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.43. The stock had a trading volume of 420,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,254. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.19. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.42 and a beta of 0.74.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.