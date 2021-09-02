Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of The Clorox worth $24,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $170.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.89 and its 200 day moving average is $181.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

