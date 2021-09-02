Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.61 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of ANSYS worth $17,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,701,000 after buying an additional 132,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,252,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 15.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,651 shares of company stock worth $23,866,419. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $370.06 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

