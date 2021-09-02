Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 20.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,921 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $21,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,048 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 311,057 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 24,490 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $46.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

