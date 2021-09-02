Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 721,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,288 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $20,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,666.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of REET opened at $29.66 on Thursday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26.

