Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.29

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 2758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MITK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

