Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $234.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $53,868.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at $294,610.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,390 shares of company stock worth $7,554,448 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 291,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after buying an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 86,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mission Produce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,774,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 79,569 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

