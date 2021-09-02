Misbloc (MSB) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.62 Million

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Misbloc has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Misbloc coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Misbloc has a market cap of $26.62 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00060099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00133057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00050686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.04 or 0.00830409 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

Misbloc is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,469,939 coins. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Buying and Selling Misbloc

