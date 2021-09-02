Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Market Cap Achieves $24.20 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for about $555.58 or 0.01118901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $24.20 million and approximately $152,398.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00065332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00133184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00156855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.22 or 0.07629175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,795.10 or 1.00283316 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.35 or 0.00804269 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 43,554 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

